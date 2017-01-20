Advertisement
Bigg Boss 10, January 20: Rohan, Bani, Mona Are Up Against Team Manu

Bigg Boss 10, January 20: Ahead of Team Rohan's performance, VJ Bani tells Manveer that he can try and disturb her as much as possible but on one condition - Lopa must be kept away from her

  | January 20, 2017 20:31 IST (New Delhi)
Bigg Boss 10, January 20: A still from the show

The Bigg Boss 10 episode to be aired on television on January 20 will see the contestants wake up to a song from Salman Khan's Sultan. Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar begin the day with a discussion about previous day's episode. Both Manu and Manveer mention Lopamudra in their conversation and discuss how she appeared to be a distraction when Manveer tried to hold his position in yesterday's task. Manu also regrets the fact that he could not last long in yesterday's game, which however was won by Team Manu. They also highlight that Lopamudra could have won yesterday's task had she not acted out rightly impulsive.

Rohan Mehra and Lopamudra engage into a war of words later in the day. Both of them criticise each other for underperforming in yesterday's game when Rohan tells Lopa that she has only earned the disfavour of the contestants with her performance. Whereas according to Lopamudra, it was Rohan who caused Manveer a lot of pain yesterday. Offended by Lopamudra's counter attacks, Rohan leaves the conversation mid-day.
 
Bigg Boss 10, January 20: A still from the show



Ahead of Team Rohan's performance, VJ Bani tells Manveer that he can try and disturb her as much as possible but on one condition - Lopa must be kept away from her. Meanwhile, Manu and Lopa's strategy is to keep Bani, Monalisa and Rohan constantly distracted during the task. They also plan to throw umpteen number of eggs and oil on Bani while she performs.
 
Bigg Boss 10, January 20: A still from the show

Bigg Boss 10, January 20: A still from the show

The second leg of the task begins with Mona, Bani and Rohan trying to keep the pressure as they are tied to the bungee jumping-rope. Rohan, Manveer and Manu begin to argue about the rules of the task. Rohan is asked to not touch the rope but he turns a deaf ear to Manu and Manveer. Manu and Manveer show no mercy to their fellow contestants and continue to splash water on Rohan and Bani during the task, who hold strong in the game.
 

Highlights

  • Manu accuses Rohan of breaking rules during the task
  • Rohan and Lopamudra have a massive fight
  • Bani asks Manveer to keep Lopa away from her
 

