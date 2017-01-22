Bigg Boss 10, January 22: Shah Rukh Promotes Raees On Salman's Show. Mere Karan-Arjun Aa Gaye

Furthermore, Salman asks SRK his favourite vegetable and he says Gobi. He then asks him the name of his favourite villain and Shah Rukh will respond by taking Shakaal's name. He then asks him who cooks food at home to which Shah Rukh replies Ramu Kaka. Based on Shah Rukh's answer, both the actors will enact a scene in Raees's style. Salman as inspector Chulbul Pandey interrogates Raees and accuses him for stealing Shakaal's Gobi.
Housemates are star-struck on seeing #Raees star, @iamsrk! Watch their overwhelming reaction tonight at 9 PM. #SultanMeetsRaeesOnBB10pic.twitter.com/tgKKNp8s82? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 22, 2017
Shah Rukh will play a secret task with Manveer. Later, Shah Rukh and Salman will interact with the housemates through and play few quirky games with them. The housemates are overjoyed to see Shah Rukh and Salman together. Shah Rukh will ask the housemates to imitate his signature pose by spreading their arms. He will further ask them to translate his iconic dialogues in their regional language.
#ManveerGurjar receives a phone call from the #Raess star, @iamsrk! Will he be able to perform the secret task? #SultanMeetsRaeesOnBB10pic.twitter.com/GeULpr6nNc? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 22, 2017
Furthermore, Suuny Leone will increase the entertainment quotient as she dances to Laila Main Laila. Salman and Shah Rukh will soon join her on stage and the trio will then enact the classic scene from Deewar. Salman becomes Shashi Kapoor, Shah Rukh enacts Amitabh Bachchan while Sunny emulates Nirupa Roy. Earlier this month, Team Bigg Boss had announced the Shah Rukh Khan will come on Salman Khan's show to promote his upcoming film Raees. SRK stars as a liquor baron in the Rahul Dholakia film. Raees releases on January 15.
Shah Rukh will also be making a special appearance in Salman Khan's next film Tubelight.