Bigg Boss 10, January 22, Written Update: Highlights Of Salman Khan's Show Feat. Shah Rukh Khan

Highlights from January 22 episode of Bigg Boss 10:
Salman And SRK's Dance
You'll never get tired of watching Shah Rukh and Salman Khan dancing. They performed on a medley of songs from both their films - Sultan and Raees. They gave a power packed performance on Sultan title track and Raees' garba song Udi Udi Jaye. It was truly spectacular.
Sunny Leone Enters As Laila
Shah Rukh's co-star Pakistani actress Mahira Khan couldn't join him for promotions in India, but Sunny Leone could. Sunny, 35, who started her showbiz journey in India with Bigg Bossperformed to Laila Main Laila, which is a revamped verson of 1980 song from Qurbani. It was picturised on Zeenat Aman.
Deewar 2.0
Sunny Leone assigned a task to Shah Rukh and Salman Khan. The trio enacted a scene from Deewar with a twist. Salman played Shashi Kapoor, SRK stepped in Amitabh Bachchan's shoes while Sunny played 'Maa' - Yeah, even SRK and Salman were shocked at first.
Manveer's Secret Task
Manveer Gurjar, who gave his 100 per cent during any task he's been asked to perform, was no different when Shah Rukh Khan, as Raees bhai, his character from the film, gave him a secret task. Manveer stole 2 crates of eggs, kept for Bani, got into a fight with her, but managed to entertain.
Monalisa's Warning
Salman stumped everyone by saying that there was second eviction this week - there wasn't. However, Monalisa, who was evicted from the house a day before returned to chat with the show's host. She saw a VT of her journey in Bigg Boss 10, which made her emotional. Talking about the interpersonal equations inside the house, Monalisa said that Manu Punjabi has many misconceptions and therefore Manveer should not trust him blindly. The Bhojpuri actress, whose real name is Antara Biswas, married her boyfriend Vikrant on the show, earlier this week and therefore as very happy exit.
Bigg Boss 10 is currently hosting Bani J, Rohan Mehra, Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar. The show's finale will air this month.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees will release on January 25, when it will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil