Bigg Boss 10, January 22, Written Update: Highlights Of Salman Khan's Show Feat. Shah Rukh Khan

Controversial game showwas in for a fun filed weekend as actor Shah Rukh Khan joined host Salman Khan for two special episodes for the promotion of his film Raees . The first episode aired on January 21. Theco-stars danced (obviously) and trolled (in a fun sort of way) viewers and contestants for the audience's amusement. Actress Sunny Leone, who appears in a special dance numberfrom the film also added a bit ofto Sunday night's episode. Manveer Gurjar's secret task, assigned by Shah Rukh Khan, also entertained the viewers. Monalisa, who was evicted in Saturday night's episode, returned for a pep talk with Salman Khan. In short, January 22 episode ofwas loaded with drama and entertainment.You'll never get tired of watching Shah Rukh and Salman Khan dancing. They performed on a medley of songs from both their films -and. They gave a power packed performance ontitle track andsong. It was truly spectacular.Shah Rukh's co-star Pakistani actress Mahira Khan couldn't join him for promotions in India, but Sunny Leone could. Sunny, 35, who started her showbiz journey in India with performed to Laila Main Laila , which is a revamped verson of 1980 song from. It was picturised on Zeenat Aman.Sunny Leone assigned a task to Shah Rukh and Salman Khan. The trio enacted a scene fromwith a twist. Salman played Shashi Kapoor, SRK stepped in Amitabh Bachchan's shoes while Sunny played 'Maa' - Yeah, even SRK and Salman were shocked at first.Manveer Gurjar, who gave his 100 per cent during any task he's been asked to perform, was no different when Shah Rukh Khan, as Raees bhai, his character from the film, gave him a secret task. Manveer stole 2 crates of eggs, kept for Bani, got into a fight with her, but managed to entertain.Salman stumped everyone by saying that there was second eviction this week - there wasn't. However, Monalisa, who was evicted from the house a day before returned to chat with the show's host. She saw a VT of her journey in, which made her emotional. Talking about the interpersonal equations inside the house, Monalisa said that Manu Punjabi has many misconceptions and therefore Manveer should not trust him blindly. The Bhojpuri actress, whose real name is Antara Biswas, married her boyfriend Vikrant on the show, earlier this week and therefore as very happy exit.is currently hosting Bani J, Rohan Mehra, Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar. The show's finale will air this month.Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan'swill release on January 25, when it will clash with Hrithik Roshan's