Bigg Boss 10, January 23, Written Update: Task Gets Cancelled, Courtesy Lopamudra And Rohan

#BiggBoss calls @bani_j, @rohan4747, @lopa9999 & #ManveerGurjar into the finale room! #BB10GrandFinalepic.twitter.com/hbMxyeP7Lp? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 23, 2017
Manu was asked to stay back until further instructions. Bigg Boss then informed Manu that he would have to guess about which contestant would leave the room first. If Manu's estimation is correct, the prize money would increase to Rs 50 lakhs.
Manu took Bani's name first. At the same time, Rohan and Lopamudra said that Bani doesn't deserve to stay in the finale and hence she should leave first. Bani got agitated and said that Lopamurda and Rohan have also been unsuccessful in completing tasks and therefore she thinks either of them should leave. On the other hand, Manveer took Lopamudra's name. After a heated discussion, Bani left the room. Further, Bigg Boss congratulated Manu for making the right estimate and added Rs 1 lakh rupees to the final prize money. Bani then joined Manu in the game.
.@bani_j cries after @rohan4747 & @lopa9999 make a lot of accusations on her! Do you think her reactions are justified? #BB10GrandFinalepic.twitter.com/eDJ5lQjtHc? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 23, 2017
Next, Manveer left the room, as Rohan and Lopamudra decided not to. When the last buzzer went off, Rohan and Lopamudra came out of the room together.
As the day ended, Bigg Boss announced that because of Rohan and Lopamudra's decision to come out of the room together, the prize money would be reduced to Rs 40 lakh. Manveer, Manu and Bani blamed Rohan and Lopamudra for their casual attitude towards the game. However, Lopamudra said that they didn't do it deliberately and blamed Bigg Boss instead.