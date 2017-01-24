Bigg Boss 10, January 24: Housemates Cooking Skills To Get Tested Tonight

Arguments, fights and a lot of drama! Take a look at what is cooking in the BB Dhaba! #BB10GrandFinalepic.twitter.com/qjdWMDyx6h? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 24, 2017
Both the teams will have to get Manveer to taste their dishes. He will further decide whether to accept or reject the dish. However, the final decision lies with Bigg Boss.
In the first round, the contestants will be asked to prepare a Chinese dish. During the first round, Lopamudra, who fails to collect the ingredient requests Manu to share sauces with her but Manu denies.
Chef @lopa9999 & Chef @bani_j fight over kitchen ingredients in the Dhaaba task! Will this brew another war between them? #BB10GrandFinalepic.twitter.com/3hXV9F69w7? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 24, 2017
As the task end buzzer rings, both the teams will display their food items in front of Manveer, who declares Manu and Bani as the winners.
Up next, Bigg boss will ask the teams to prepare an Italian dish. While collecting the ingredients, Lopamudra will forget to pick the pasta packets. However, she blames Bani for doing it. Furthermore, Manveer and Rohan will also get into an argument and lash out at each other. In the evening, popular celebrity chef Zorawar Kalra will enter the house.