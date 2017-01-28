Bigg Boss 10, January 28: A Last Battle Between Team Celebs And Indiawale

Soon, Bigg Boss summons Manu, Manveer, Lopa and Bani in the activity area to participate in a panel discussion. Bigg Boss announces the topic of the debate as 'Celebrities vs Indiawale - who deserves to win Bigg Boss' with panellists like ex-contestants Puneet Issar and RJ Malishka supporting Team Celebs. Actor Ravi Dubey and journalist Sweta Singh root for Indiawale. Filmmaker Farah Khan joins as the moderator of the debate and asks the contestants to put forward their views.
Lopamudra and Manu appear divided in their opinion - Manu says that the non-celeb contestants have put in all efforts to achieve the status of TV celebs while Lopamudra says that celebrities have an edge over others because of their career achievements. Farah seems to agree with Manu and declares that the contribution of Team Celebs is very less compared to Team Indiawale.
Meanwhile, Puneet Issar alleges that members of Indiawale get aggressive during any task and asks for justification. Manu and Manveer explain saying that Bigg Boss is a huge platform for them, of which they wanted to make the most. Ravi and Sweta also question Bani and Lopamudra for having superiority complex. Manu and Manveer also highlight that they always condemned any sort of indecent behaviour from Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga, and are not biased towards Team Indiawale.
Later in the day, the contestants gear up for the grand Bigg Boss 10 finale and get make-overs from beauty experts.