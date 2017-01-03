Bigg Boss 10, January 3: Contestants Get A Chance To Increase The Prize Money

During the maalgaadi task, Monalisa and Rohan will be the jailers who will run a maalgaadi by continuously rotating the lever placed near the engine. All the other housemates will be prisoners. At regular intervals, a siren will ring and the jailers can take out only one contestant and the price money attributed to them will be added to the winning prize amount. However, if any contestant quits in between the siren, they will lose out on the price money attributed to them, but become a contender for captaincy. Bani will quit the task first.
Meanwhile, the controversial self-styled godman Swami Om, who was asked to leave the house temporarily due to some personal reasons in the January 2 episode, will return to the house. When the other contestants are busy in winning back the prize money, Swami Om will risk it for captaincy.
Bigg Boss is now hosting eight contestants after Gaurav Chopra's eviction. Swami Om, Bani, Lopamudra, Nitibha, Monalisa and Rohan are nominated for evictions this week.