Bigg Boss 10, January 3, Written Update: Manu Punjabi Questions Manveer Gurjar's Friendship

Meanwhile, Nitibha elaborated the housemates about the task. The contestant who quit the task would become a contender for captaincy. Rohan and Mona were instructed not to disclose the amount to the rest of the contestants and if they do so, the task will be terminated. In the task, Rohan and Monalisa were jailers while the rest of the housemates were prisoners. After every siren, Rohan and Monalisa had to free one prisoner. Bani quit first as she wanted to become a contender for captaincy. Miffed over her decision of giving up, Lopamudra reminded her of her resolution that she had announced in front of everyone.
Next, Rohan and Monalisa decide to convince Lopamudra to quit as she was attributed with the highest amount. She, however, agreed. Soon the task ended. Bani was cornered by the housemates for giving up so early.
As the day ended, Manu was seen discussing about Manveer's behaviour and said that as soon as the competition is getting close, equations are changing. He also said that while others are against Swami Om, Manveer has always supported him and he doesn't behave like a captain. Later, Manu also told Nitibha that he has always supported Manveer and wanted him to become the captain of the house, but Manveer hasn't ever much.