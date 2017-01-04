Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 10, January 4: Swami Om Can Never Learn From His Mistakes

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om's intolerant behaviour will lead to a major fight between him, Manu and Nitibha

  | January 04, 2017 20:22 IST
Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om will give a tough time to others during the task

The Day 80 of Bigg Boss 10 will begin with Om Swami apologising to Manu and Manveer for making personal remarks at Manu during the maalgaadi task aired on January 3. Meanwhile, Manu thinks about the sacrifices he has made in the past few months to be on the show and how he needs to justify all of it by winning Bigg Boss 10. Soon, the previous day's task will resume and the contestants will be asked to get inside the jail. In the end, Manveer, Manu and Nitibha will be left in the task. The controversial self-styled godman Swami Om will again make it tough for the contestants to play the task peacefully.
 
swamiom manu

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om enters the jail to trouble Manu and Nitibha


Swami Om's intolerant behaviour will lead to a major fight between him, Manu and Nitibha. He will try to snatch Nitibha's umbrella that she'd kept for the trio to protect themselves from sun, but ends up hurting himself and starts bleeding. Bigg Boss will then call him inside the confession room and after giving him medical treatment rebukes him for breaking the rules.

The task will then start and the first one to be released by the jailers Mona and Rohan will be Manveer. As the final siren will ring, Nitibha will be released.
 
biggboss10

Bigg Boss 10: The contestants manage to increase the winning amount


Later in the day, Bigg Boss will reveal that the housemates have managed to increase the winning amount to Rs 43,99,206.

Bigg Boss also announces that Bani and Om Swami will fight for captaincy and the task will be announced soon.

Bigg Boss is hosting nine contestants now. Rohan has been nominated for all the weeks for pushing Swami Om during a task while Monalisa, Bani, Lopamudra, Swami Om, Manveer and Nitibha are nominated for evictions this week.
 

Highlights

  • The luxury budget task will resume
  • After Lopamudra, Manveer will be released from the jail
  • Contestants will manage to increase the winning amount
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement