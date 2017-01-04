Bigg Boss 10, January 4: Swami Om Can Never Learn From His Mistakes

Swami Om's intolerant behaviour will lead to a major fight between him, Manu and Nitibha. He will try to snatch Nitibha's umbrella that she'd kept for the trio to protect themselves from sun, but ends up hurting himself and starts bleeding. Bigg Boss will then call him inside the confession room and after giving him medical treatment rebukes him for breaking the rules.
The task will then start and the first one to be released by the jailers Mona and Rohan will be Manveer. As the final siren will ring, Nitibha will be released.
Later in the day, Bigg Boss will reveal that the housemates have managed to increase the winning amount to Rs 43,99,206.
Bigg Boss also announces that Bani and Om Swami will fight for captaincy and the task will be announced soon.
Bigg Boss is hosting nine contestants now. Rohan has been nominated for all the weeks for pushing Swami Om during a task while Monalisa, Bani, Lopamudra, Swami Om, Manveer and Nitibha are nominated for evictions this week.