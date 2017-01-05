Advertisement
Bigg Boss 10, January 5: Captaincy Task Takes A Nasty Turn, Courtesy Swami Om

Bigg Boss 10: In an attempt to become the next captain, Swami Om will throw his pee on Bani and Rohan

  | January 05, 2017 19:34 IST (New Delhi)
Swami Om

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om will fight against Bani for captaincy

The captaincy task between Bani J and Swami Om will take place on Day 81 of Bigg Boss 10. In an attempt to become the new captain of the house, the controversial self-styled godman will today try to convince the housemates to vote for him. Last night, he had appealed to Manu and Manveer to support him. He will also approach his competition Bani and reminds her that they share a baap-beti relationship. However, Bani decides to ignore him. Meanwhile, Manveer tries to frighten Swami Om and tells him that he will check all his bags to seize all the unnecessary things he has kept.

Later, Bigg Boss will announce the captaincy task wherein Bani and Om Swami compete against each other. Manveer will be made the ?sanchalak?. For the task, two pyramids of miniature blocks with Bani and Om Swami?s pictures will be placed and the contestants will have an option to destroy the pyramid of the contender they do not wish to support while Bani and Swami Om will have to protect their pyramids. At the end, whoever will be left with a maximum number of blocks standing in a shape of a pyramid will be the winner.
 

Rohan and Nitibha decide to support Bani while Manu, Monalisa and Lopamudra decide to destroy the pyramids of both the contenders.

Soon as the task will start, housemates will target Swami Om. Agitated by this, Swami Om will decide not to participate in the task. Meanwhile, Rohan will have a massive fight with the others including Lopamudra for supporting Bani.

Manu asks Swami Om to play the task seriously. Soon Bigg Boss will announce that the task will end in sometime. Desperate to become the next captain, Swami Om will throw his pee on Bani and Rohan.
 

The entire incident will stir up a storm inside the house. The entire house will then unite and drag him to the jail. They also request Bigg Boss to throw him out of the house. As the condition worsens inside the house, Bigg Boss expels Swami Om from the house.
 

Highlights

  • The captaincy task will be played
  • Rohan and Nitibha will support Bani
  • Swami Om will be thrown out of the house
 

