Bigg Boss 10, January 6, Written Update: Salman Khan Is Happy With Swami Om's Elimination

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced that Swami Om is eliminated from the show by virtue of his unacceptable behaviour. Swami Om also asked Rohan Mehra that how he could claim to be the only one supporting VJ Bani during the task for captaincy. Salman also highlighted that it was only because of Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar's cooperation that Rohan could actually lock Swami Om in the jail. Salman also that VJ Bani could have won the captaincy task had she not broken the rules by taking off her mic.
.@BeingSalmanKhan tells @bani_j that she could have become the captain had she worn her mic and not broken rules! #BB10WeekendKaVaarpic.twitter.com/FK6OJcRwU4? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 6, 2017
Salman also asked Manu about what would he have done if he was elected to be Swami Om's representative. To everyone's surprise, Manu said that he would have made all efforts to make Swami Om win the task.
Meanwhile, during Bani's encounter with Salman Khan, she lost her calm and argued with the host. Soon, Bani broke down saying that Swami Om's unexpected behaviour had really left her agitated and she simply wanted to have a conversation with Bigg Boss. All said and done, Salman simply asked the contestants to not get affected by Swami Om's behaviour and ended the episode on a positive note.