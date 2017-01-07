Advertisement
Bigg Boss 10, January 6, Written Update: Salman Khan Is Happy With Swami Om's Elimination

Bigg Boss 10: In Saturday's episode, Salman appreciated the joint effort of the housemates to stop Swami Om from pulling any more distasteful tricks

  | January 07, 2017 11:15 IST (New Delhi)
Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 10, January 6: A still from the show

Salman Khan kicked off the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on January 6 with a damakedaar statements. Salman Khan expressed his displeasure over Swami Om's indecent behaviour in Friday's episode and mentioned that he is in complete support of Bigg Boss' decision to eliminate Swami Om from the controversial reality show. Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss 10 on the weekend and reviews the contestants' performance through the week in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. In Saturday's episode, Salman appreciated the joint effort of the housemates to stop Swami Om from pulling any more distasteful tricks. Swami Om sprinkled something (he claimed to be urine) during the captaincy task.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced that Swami Om is eliminated from the show by virtue of his unacceptable behaviour. Swami Om also asked Rohan Mehra that how he could claim to be the only one supporting VJ Bani during the task for captaincy. Salman also highlighted that it was only because of Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar's cooperation that Rohan could actually lock Swami Om in the jail. Salman also that VJ Bani could have won the captaincy task had she not broken the rules by taking off her mic.
 

Salman also asked Manu about what would he have done if he was elected to be Swami Om's representative. To everyone's surprise, Manu said that he would have made all efforts to make Swami Om win the task.
 
salman khan

Bigg Boss 10, January 6: A still from the show


Meanwhile, during Bani's encounter with Salman Khan, she lost her calm and argued with the host. Soon, Bani broke down saying that Swami Om's unexpected behaviour had really left her agitated and she simply wanted to have a conversation with Bigg Boss. All said and done, Salman simply asked the contestants to not get affected by Swami Om's behaviour and ended the episode on a positive note.
 

