Bigg Boss 10, January 7, Written Update: Swami Om Threatens To Stop The Finale Of Salman Khan's Show

Later, the contestants were asked to rate Manveer's captaincy and most of them give him poor rating for cleanliness and rules of the game. Rohan and Manveer got involved in an argument over this and Rohan said that his captaincy was taken away because the contestants were not following the rules but nothing happened against Manveer.
Meanwhile, the cast of OK Jaanu, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur entered the house. They played an interesting game with the contestants, wherein they were divided into jodis to showcase their dance moves. Introducing a twist, they gave contestants few props which they had to creatively use in their performance. Moving on, they got the Jodis of the house (Manu- Monalisa, Manveer - Nitibha and Lopamudra- Rohan) to take a compatibility test. Lopamudra and Rohan got all the answers right.
Later, Shraddha and Aditya joined Salman on stage and they made him play the OK Jaanu game wherein he was given different situations and has to pick responses that would make his laanu happy. Salman gave some hilarious responses to all the questions.
Further, senior journalist Dibang interrogated Swam Om, which Salman was watching. When Dibang told that the controversial self-styled godman that he was the villain of the house, he started 'crying' and said that Bigg Boss Season 10 destroyed him. He also talked about his future plans and said he would soon shift to Mumbai as he wanted to play villain in films. Swami Om also threatened to stop the Bigg Boss finale if he wasn't called back in the show within few days.
.@BeingSalmanKhan seems to be furious with #OmSwami and his opinions! #BB10WeekendKaVaarpic.twitter.com/BRpTnjyb8b? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 7, 2017
At the end, Salman declared that none of the contestants would be evicted and the nominations will get carried forward in the next week.