Bigg Boss 10, January 9: Race To Finale Begins Tonight

During the ranking task, Rohan is made the sanchalak as he is nominated for the entire season. Manu, Lopamudra, Bani and Manveer appeal for the first spot while Nitibha claims the third sport. An argument will take place between Lopamudra and Bani on the ranking.
After the task, Bani will analyse her stand in the task while Manveer will tell her that she is showing herself as a weakling in front of others by giving up on everything so easily. However, Bani tells Manveer to not interfere in her matters.
With the competition getting intense, who will get an advantage in the ticket to finale week task?
After Swami Om was ousted from Bigg Boss' House due to his indecent behaviour, no evictions took place on Saturday. As of now, eight contestants- Bani, Lopamudra, Rohan, Manu, Manveer, Nitibha and Monalisa are competing for the finale.