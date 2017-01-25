Bigg Boss 10: Mandana Karimi Strongly Criticizes Lopamudra's Actions

Its time for another fun episode! #ManveerGurjar reads out Bigg Boss' message about their next task - BB Mela! #BB10GrandFinale#Videopic.twitter.com/HJAEi5WOUs? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 25, 2017
Manveer will be given the responsibility of a counter wherein he can ask two hard-hitting questions to the guests and can take a dare in return. Lopamudra will manage the massage counter while Rohan is made to dress up like a horse and entertain the guests.
#ManveerGurjar is all smiles as he can't contain his happiness after seeing #NitibhaKaul in the house. #BB10GrandFinalepic.twitter.com/QfvpMOwQb7? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 25, 2017
Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi and evicted contestant Nitibha Kaul will enter the house. Mandana will make few remarks about the housemate. She targets Lopamudra and openly criticizes her. Lopamudra gets extremely upset with Mandana for making such strong remarks and cries after she makes an exit. Later, Nitibha Kaul will enter the house. The housemates will be delighted to meet her. She visits Manveer's stall and after playing the game and tell him that their fans are going gaga over them and addressing them outside as 'NitiVeer'.
As the day comes a close, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to gather in the garden area for the mid-week evictions.