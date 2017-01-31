Bigg Boss 10 Recap: From Monalisa's Wedding To Swami Om, Top Moments From The Season

A recap of Bigg Boss 10 with top moments
Monalisa's Wedding: In the last few weeks, Bigg Boss arranged a surprise for Monalisa. Her beau Vikrant entered the house and proposed to her and she said yes. After that Bigg Boss made arrangements for the couple's wedding and no stone was left unturned to make it the best experience for Monalisa. The other contestants divided as ladkiwallahs and ladkewallahs. Monalisa's mother was also there. There was a haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony before the traditional wedding.
After their wedding, Vikrant exited the house while Monalisa left the show a few days later during the weekly eviction process.
Before Monalisa, Bidaai actress Sana Khan and her then beau Ali Merchant got married on the show. They divorced a couple of months later.
Swami Om: The self-styled godman entered as a member of Team Indiawale. Swami Om was an absolute disaster on the show. From his misogynistic views to judgmental attitude, Swami Om got on to everyone's nerve. He exited the show four times to answer court summons and every time he returned no body felt happy. He picked up a fight with everyone inside the house and even with host Salman Khan and Bigg Boss too. He was eventually thrown out of the house after he peed on two of his housemates - Bani J and Rohan Mehra.
Priyanka Jagga Asked To Leave By Salman Khan: If could outdo Swami Om's antics then it was his beti Priyanka Jagga. Priyanka was married to cricketer Yuvraj Singh's brother Zorawar and in the first few weeks of her stay she shared stories from her broken marriage which upset Yuvraj's mother. She returned as a wild card contestant with a lot of vengeance and it was defeniately nit a pleasant site. She stooped really low and even passed disrespectful comments on Manu Punjabi's deceased mother. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes she engaged in a war of words with host Salman Khan and then he famously asked her to "leave my house." Salman also said that if the channel broadcasting Bigg Boss would ever work with Priyanka Jagga again, he'll boycott the show and the makers.
The contestants gave Salman Khan a standing ovation.
Manveer's Father Inside Bigg Boss House: Being locked up inside a house for days without any news of the outside world can stir emotions in a person like never before. The same happened to Manveer Gurjar, who met his father of a few minutes during a task. It was undoubtedly one of the most emotional episodes of Bigg Boss 10.
Lopamudra-Bani's Catfight: Bigg Boss is almost synonymous with fights. It wasn't always a rosy picture (in fact, it was rarely a rosy picture) inside Bigg Boss house. Bani J and Lopamudra Raut who became the first and second runner-up, respectively, always had something to fight about. Bani stayed aloof and she was only close to a few people inside the house, mostly Gaurav Chopra. Lopamudra targeted her most of the times and Bani retaliated with equal venom. After the show ended Bani told news agency PTI that it was because they were put in competitive situations and thing may not always remain the same.
M-3: There was a balancing act too. Among all the feuds and yelling matches Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi and Monalisa became great friends and their fans gave them a moniker - M-3. Manu and Manveer had their share of misunderstandings but it was the mark of the strength of their friendship when Manveer raised the Bigg Boss 10 trophy with Manu Punjabi. When Manu made an emergency exit Manveer and Monalisa broke down and when he returned they were the happiest.
Gaurav Bani's Friendship: There were more friendships in Bigg Boss' house. Bani J and Gaurav Chopra, for one had a unique friendship. They were confidantes and guided each other through ups and downs. They were also bitter enemies at one point of time. But in one episode, Gaurav won his friend Bani back in a very filmy way and that's why they make it to this list.
Shah Rukh Salman's Friendship: It's always good to see Salman and Shah Rukh Khan share a stage. Shah Rukh came to promote his then upcoming film Raees on the show and we loved the mega weekend show. They danced and entertained fans with their gimmicks. SRK and Salman also gave tasks to the contestants and pulled their leg. All in all, it was a good weekend.
The One With Deepika Padukone: In October, actress Deepika Padukone arrived on Salman Khan-hosted show to release the trailer of her Hollywood film xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage. Deepika was one of the first celebrity guests and she totally rocked it.
Bigg Boss 10 ended on January 29 and Manveer Gurjar was named the winner of the show. He received Rs 40 lakh as prize money and donated half of his winnings to Salman Khan's Being Human charity.
