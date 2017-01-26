Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra Upset Over His Eviction, Feels Show Is Biased

"The show is biased. If people are watching it and liking certain things (referring to fights and drama) it means the makers will show it again and again as its entertaining for the audience. The most disgusting part of the show was presence of Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om. We can't stoop down to their level. It was tough for all of us to stay in the same house with them," Rohan told PTI.
Rohan is upset as he was eliminated from the show three days before the finale. He was sent out of the Bigg Boss , house in the mid-week eviction. He was nominated along with Bani, former MTV Roadies winner.
"It feels sad that I got evicted at this point. But the format of the show is such that one person does get evicted so it's ok. I did not anticipate I would reach this far. I am glad I got to stay so long in the house. No planning and strategy works in Bigg Boss." he told PTI "The kids in my family and those staying around me thought I should have been the winner. My friends and family were happy to see me in Bigg Boss," he added.
Bigg Boss 10, hosted by Salman Khan, has seen a lot of controversies and drama. The show is inching towards its grand finale, which is on January 29. The top four contestants of the show are Lopamundra Raut, Bani Judge, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi.
(With PTI inputs)