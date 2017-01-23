Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan's Adorable Guest, Baby Ahil

Check out these adorable pictures of Salman and Ahil:
When Salman was hosting the show, he held Ahil and took him on the stage and asked him whether he would like to host Bigg Boss along with him. The 51-year-old actor handed over a mic to him and taught him to say the opening line that he says at the beginning of every episode. But baby Ahil chose to play with the mic instead.
When Jacqueline tried to hold him in her arms, he happily fiddled with the cord of her mic with an innocent smile.
Ahil was recently seen with Salman on the actor's 51st birthday celebrations. The Sultan had shared a picture of himself cutting his birthday cake, with Ahil looking at it with excitement.
Salman Khan's youngest sister Arpita married Aayush Sharma in November 2014. The couple welcomed their first child Ahil on March 30, 2016.