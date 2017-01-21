Advertisement
Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh Khan Brings Raees To Salman's Show. Yeh Dil Maange More

Bigg Boss 10, Raees: Shah Rukh Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Raees will be on tonight's Bigg Boss sharing the stage with show host Salman Khan

  | January 21, 2017 12:24 IST (New Delhi)
The Bigg Boss 10 episode to be aired on television on Saturday night will be a great experience for those who were looking for a Karan Arjun reunion. Shah Rukh Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Raees will be on tonight's Bigg Boss sharing the stage with show host Salman Khan. Shah Rukh's Raees is scheduled to release on January 25, when it will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Salman Khan returns to the show every weekend to host the weekend special episodes Weekend Ka Vaar. Shah Rukh and Salman are co-stars of 1995 cult movie Karan Arjun.
 
Shah Rukh and Salman surely have a lot of masti-shasti on tonight's Bigg Boss. Apart from a blockbuster entry on the show, Shah Rukh ropes in Salman for his signature pose and the crowd just cannot stop cheering. Salman and Shah Rukh also take selfies and perform to mashup of songs from Raees and Sultan. Salman's wrestling drama Sultan hit screens on July last year.
 
Actress Sunny Leone's entry steals some of the limelight from the Khan duo. Sunny participated in Bigg Boss 7 and is also Shah Rukh's co-star of Raees. In the film, Sunny features in the song Laila Main Laila which is a remixed version of Zeenat Aman's original disco track from Qurbani.
 
Earlier this month, Team Bigg Boss announced the bigg Shah Rukh-Salman... umm, Raees-Sultan episode with a Bollywood style promo.
 

The sneak peek of the Bigg Boss 10 episode aired yesterday revealed that Shah Rukh will have a secret task planned for the captain of the house, Manveer Gurjar. Meanwhile, reports of Shah Rukh making a special appearance in Salman's Tubelight, were sort of confirmed when Nasir Khan, the son of legendary comic Johnny Walker, posted pictures from the sets of the film.
 


Shah Rukh Khan stars as liquor baron Raees Alam in the Rahul Dholakia-directed film, which marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's debut in Bollywood.
 

