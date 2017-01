Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh Khan Brings Raees To Salman's Show. Yeh Dil Maange More

Bigg Boss 10, Raees: A still from the show

Theepisode to be aired on television on Saturday night will be a great experience for those who were looking for a Karan Arjun reunion. Shah Rukh Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Raees will be on tonight'ssharing the stage with show host Salman Khan. Shah Rukh'sis scheduled to release on January 25, when it will clash with Hrithik Roshan's. Salman Khan returns to the show every weekend to host the weekend special episodes. Shah Rukh and Salman are co-stars of 1995 cult movieShah Rukh and Salman surely have a lot ofon tonight's. Apart from a blockbuster entry on the show, Shah Rukh ropes in Salman for his signature pose and the crowd just cannot stop cheering. Salman and Shah Rukh also take selfies and perform to mashup of songs fromand. Salman's wrestling dramahit screens on July last year. Actress Sunny Leone 's entry steals some of the limelight from the Khan duo. Sunny participated inand is also Shah Rukh's co-star of. In the film, Sunny features in the songwhich is a remixed version of Zeenat Aman's original disco track fromEarlier this month, Teamannounced the bigg Shah Rukh-Salman ... umm,episode with a Bollywood style promo.The sneak peek of theepisode aired yesterday revealed that Shah Rukh will have a secret task planned for the captain of the house, Manveer Gurjar. Meanwhile, reports of Shah Rukh making a special appearance in Salman's Tubelight , were sort of confirmed when Nasir Khan, the son of legendary comic Johnny Walker, posted pictures from the sets of the film.Shah Rukh Khan stars as liquor baron Raees Alam in the Rahul Dholakia-directed film, which marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's debut in Bollywood.