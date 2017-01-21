Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh Khan Brings Raees To Salman's Show. Yeh Dil Maange More

Shah Rukh and Salman surely have a lot of masti-shasti on tonight's Bigg Boss. Apart from a blockbuster entry on the show, Shah Rukh ropes in Salman for his signature pose and the crowd just cannot stop cheering. Salman and Shah Rukh also take selfies and perform to mashup of songs from Raees and Sultan. Salman's wrestling drama Sultan hit screens on July last year.
Actress Sunny Leone's entry steals some of the limelight from the Khan duo. Sunny participated in Bigg Boss 7 and is also Shah Rukh's co-star of Raees. In the film, Sunny features in the song Laila Main Laila which is a remixed version of Zeenat Aman's original disco track from Qurbani.
Earlier this month, Team Bigg Boss announced the bigg Shah Rukh-Salman... umm, Raees-Sultan episode with a Bollywood style promo.
The sneak peek of the Bigg Boss 10 episode aired yesterday revealed that Shah Rukh will have a secret task planned for the captain of the house, Manveer Gurjar. Meanwhile, reports of Shah Rukh making a special appearance in Salman's Tubelight, were sort of confirmed when Nasir Khan, the son of legendary comic Johnny Walker, posted pictures from the sets of the film.
Shah Rukh Khan stars as liquor baron Raees Alam in the Rahul Dholakia-directed film, which marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's debut in Bollywood.