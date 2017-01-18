Advertisement
Bigg Boss 10: Welcome To Monalisa, Vikrant Ki Haldi. Details Of The Bigg Wedding Here

Bigg Boss 10, Monalisa Ki Haldi: Vikrant proposed to Monalisa for marriage and went down on his knees with a ring

  | January 18, 2017 11:36 IST (New Delhi)
Bigg Boss 10, Monalisa Ki Haldi: A still from the show

Bigg Boss 10 is gradually drawing to a close with only a handful of contestants left in the house. On Tuesday's episode, the mood was made very celebratory and festive by Bigg Boss, who organised for pre-wedding rituals inside the house for Monalisa. The actress, who is also known as Antara Biswas, was surprised by her fiance Vikrant Singh Rajput, who arrived on the sets of the controversial reality show to meet her. Monalisa was overjoyed to see Vikrant and greeted him with a hug. Vikrant proposed to Monalisa for marriage and went down on his knees with a ring.
 
 

Soon, Bigg Boss announced that Monalisa and Vikrant's wedding will take place on the show - date and venue - January 18, at the Bigg Boss house.
 

Meanwhile, the housemates rejoiced as Monalisa and Vikrant entered the house hand-in-hand. Bigg Boss also asked the contestants to take responsibility of the entire wedding, which kicked off with a haldi ceremony on Tuesday's episode. Bigg Boss also divided the housemates as ladkiwaale and ladkewaale. Lopamudra Raut, Rohan Mehra and Manu Punjabi will represent Monalisa while VJ Bani and Manveer Gurjar take up the role of Vikrant's acquaintances.
 
Bigg Boss 10: Inside Monalisa Ki Haldi

As the haldi ceremony began, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to contribute to the festive fervour. Bigg Boss also organised for the items required for the haldi ceremony as the contestants danced to the song Navrai Majhi along with Monalisa and Vikrant. The duo could not look happier as the contestants smeared haldi on them and performed rituals. Monalisa, dressed in a yellow saree and bindi, looked like a typical Bengali bride while Vikrant was a lot more casually dressed.
 
Bigg Boss 10: Inside Monalisa Ki Haldi

Bigg Boss 10: Inside Monalisa Ki Haldi


The Monalisa and Vikrant's bigg wedding is scheduled for tonight, when guests including some of Monalisa's best friends and her mother, will arrive for the ceremony.
 

