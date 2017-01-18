Bigg Boss 10: Welcome To Monalisa, Vikrant Ki Haldi. Details Of The Bigg Wedding Here

.@MonalisaAntara's happiness knows no bounds upon seeing her boyfriend #VikrantSinghRajpoot in the activity room! #BB10pic.twitter.com/OLLfTLVb9M? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 17, 2017
.@MonalisaAntara is left speechless after boyfriend #VikrantSinghRajpoot goes down on his knees and proposes marriage to her! #BB10pic.twitter.com/fWgJstPd6G? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 17, 2017
Soon, Bigg Boss announced that Monalisa and Vikrant's wedding will take place on the show - date and venue - January 18, at the Bigg Boss house.
The stage is set and the guests have arrived! Get ready for @MonalisaAntara and #VikrantSinghRajpoot's perfect wedding! #BB10pic.twitter.com/RPVvcqCfUo? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 18, 2017
Meanwhile, the housemates rejoiced as Monalisa and Vikrant entered the house hand-in-hand. Bigg Boss also asked the contestants to take responsibility of the entire wedding, which kicked off with a haldi ceremony on Tuesday's episode. Bigg Boss also divided the housemates as ladkiwaale and ladkewaale. Lopamudra Raut, Rohan Mehra and Manu Punjabi will represent Monalisa while VJ Bani and Manveer Gurjar take up the role of Vikrant's acquaintances.
As the haldi ceremony began, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to contribute to the festive fervour. Bigg Boss also organised for the items required for the haldi ceremony as the contestants danced to the song Navrai Majhi along with Monalisa and Vikrant. The duo could not look happier as the contestants smeared haldi on them and performed rituals. Monalisa, dressed in a yellow saree and bindi, looked like a typical Bengali bride while Vikrant was a lot more casually dressed.
The Monalisa and Vikrant's bigg wedding is scheduled for tonight, when guests including some of Monalisa's best friends and her mother, will arrive for the ceremony.