Bigg Boss 10, Written Update, January 14: Salman Khan Is Angry With Bani, Nitibha Gets Evicted

Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan supported Lopamudra over Bani in their fight during the luxury budget task

  January 15, 2017 17:20 IST (New Delhi)
Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan said that Lopamudra and Bani stooped to a new low

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 10 started with Salman Khan talking about the incidents that happened during the entire week, especially Lopamudra Raut and Bani J's fight during the luxury budget task. Salman interacted with the housemates and asked whom they thought was the khalnayak during the week. All the housemates took Lopamudra's name while Rohan took Bani's name. Salman told Bani that she was more responsible for the fight while Lopamudra's reaction was also not justified. He asked both of them to maintain their calm and not get personal during fights. The 51-year-old actor also told Bani that the way she attacked Lopamudra after the task was not justified.
 

Salman also congratulated Manveer for winning the ticket to finale and asked him how he feels after attaining a celebrity status. He also advised Manu to not get involved in grapevine conversations that could lead to fights. Salman said that Manu does it more often but never owns up.

Meanwhile, Lopamudra said that whatever accusations Bani made on her were uncalled for as she doesn't know anything about her life and family.
 

Coming to the eliminations, Salman first announced that the two arch rivals- Bani and Lopamudra were safe and then he announced that Rohan can also join them. Between Monalisa and Nitibha, the latter got eliminated.

Later, a live voting took place and the housemates were asked to take two names who they will be in the top two. Manu got the maximum number of votes and simultaneously, he received 51 per cent votes from the audiences'.

In today's episode, Govinda will join Salman onstage along with stand-up comedians Krushna Abhishek and Bharati.
 

Highlights

  • Salman congratulated Manveer for winning ticket to finale
  • Lopamudra was named the khalnayak of the week
  • Live voting took place
 

