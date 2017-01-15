Bigg Boss 10, Written Update, January 14: Salman Khan Is Angry With Bani, Nitibha Gets Evicted

.@BeingSalmanKhan tells @TheManuPunjabi that he is the one who backbites the most in the house! #BB10WeekendKaVaarpic.twitter.com/JyxfeE1pd7? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 14, 2017
Salman also congratulated Manveer for winning the ticket to finale and asked him how he feels after attaining a celebrity status. He also advised Manu to not get involved in grapevine conversations that could lead to fights. Salman said that Manu does it more often but never owns up.
Meanwhile, Lopamudra said that whatever accusations Bani made on her were uncalled for as she doesn't know anything about her life and family.
.@lopa9999 seems to be upset because despite being in her limits, she has been given the title of a Khalnayak! #BB10WeekendKaVaarpic.twitter.com/LTarf498Ec? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 14, 2017
Coming to the eliminations, Salman first announced that the two arch rivals- Bani and Lopamudra were safe and then he announced that Rohan can also join them. Between Monalisa and Nitibha, the latter got eliminated.
Later, a live voting took place and the housemates were asked to take two names who they will be in the top two. Manu got the maximum number of votes and simultaneously, he received 51 per cent votes from the audiences'.
In today's episode, Govinda will join Salman onstage along with stand-up comedians Krushna Abhishek and Bharati.