Comedian Bharti Singh Confirms Her Wedding Is This Year

Bharti, who gained popularity after participating in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 4, informed PTI that she will keep herself free for one month before the wedding for her preparations. The comedian also told PTI that "When I want to get married, I wouldn't like to do anything for one month before that. I want to just get busy with pre-wedding preparations. Shootings will keep happening but marriage happens only once."
Along with Comedy Nights Bachao, Bharti is currently busy shooting for Bittu Bak Bak along with her Comedy Nights Bachao co-star Krushna Abhishek. The show features spoofs on iconic scenes from Bollywood. On the show, Bharti is seen as a mischievous student Bittu while Krushna features as a teacher. Bharti's boyfriend Haarsh is the writer of Comedy Nights Bachao and has also written for Comedy Classes and Comedy Circus. Bharti and Haarsh were rumoured to have their roka on January 15.
(With Inputs from PTI)