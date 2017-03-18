Comedian Kapil Sharma Introduces His Girlfriend On Twitter With An Adorable Post

Check out Kapil Sharma's adorable picture with his girlfriend here:
Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017
Hi..want to share something very beautiful thing with u guys ...wait for 30 mins ..? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017
Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, directed by Abbas Mustan. He was seen romancing four actresses in the film, Elli Avram, Manjari Phadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi and Sai Lokur.
On March 5, Kapil Sharma made his debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan Season 5. On the show, he spoke about his marriage plans. Kapil said that he keeps getting marriage proposals but he was 'double-minded and confused' about it. "Meri maa ka bas chale toh kal hi kara de," Kapil Sharma told Karan Johar.
On the work front, Kapil Sharma is currently working on two films - Rajiv Dhingra's Firangi co-starring Ishita Dutta and 13 August 1947.