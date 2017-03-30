Dalljiet Kaur Opens 'Beautiful Chapters' Of Her Life With Son On Instagram

After her divorce with Shaleen, Dalljiet told Times Of India in an interview: "My only priority is my son and his happiness." And now, one of her heart-touching captions on Instagram reads: "Someday when the pages in my life end. I know, you will be the most beautiful chapters in it."
Dalljiet and Jaydon are meticulously coordinated in the photoshoot pictures, for which they opted for black and white suits and also the classic combination of denim and white. Jaydon clearly steals the show with his adorable antics.
Dalljiet also featured in several frame-worthy pictures minus her son. Dalljiet has lost 25 kilos and hopes that she is cast as younger characters.
Dalljiet married Shaleen Bhanot in 2009 and filed for divorce alleging abuse. Later, they mutually divorced last year but Dalljiet mentioned that Shaleen will meet their son according to convenience. In her interview with Times Of India, she said: "Shaleen wants to co-exist in a happier way. He wants to be a good father to my son and I won't deny him that right. I won't let my ego and resentment get in the way of providing a better world to my son. Shaleen will visit our son at mutual convenience since we will be busy with our respective shoots. And I will make honest attempts to make them meet." Shaleen and Dalljiet have been part of reality shows like Nach Baliye 4 and Nachle Ve Season 3 as a couple.
Dalljiet Kaur lost has TV shows like Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Chhoona Hai Aasmaan on her resume.