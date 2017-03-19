Dear Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma Has A Special Message For You

@deepikapadukone deepu... now m not gona miss u .. hahahahaha.. love always pic.twitter.com/9cjQKiiEvj? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017
Kapil's big announcement surprised everyone as on Koffee With Karan, he had simply denied about being in a relationship.
Speaking about Ginni, Kapil told Bombay Times, "Yes, I am getting married to Ginni and she is the love of my life. I have known her for 10 years since my college days in Jalandhar. I used to go to her college to do stand-up comedy. I fell in love with her first, then my mother fell in love with her and that's when I felt I should make it official. She not only completes me but is my better half."
Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5? KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017
"The wedding should hopefully happen in January 2018. I know I've been flirting a lot with Deepika Padukone and other actresses on my show, but I guess now it's time for me to settle down. And I am happy that I have found whatever I wanted, in Ginni," told Kapil to Bombay Times.
Kapil Sharma became a household name from his show Comedy Nights With Kapilwhich later was titled The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.