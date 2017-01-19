Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Deepika Padukone 'Didn't Give Too Much Away' About Her And Vin Diesel. Or Did She?

Could Deepika Padukone really have said "There's no smoke without a fire" when Ellen asked her if she and Vin were dating (because that's the rumour, apparently)? She could and she did

  | January 19, 2017 09:06 IST (New Delhi)
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's Ellen episode aired in USA last night (courtesy: theellenshow)

Deepika Padukone, who famously chooses her words carefully, is surely the least likely celebrity to make for explosive copy. So it was with a tinge of surprise and disbelief that we read and reported what she said to TV host Ellen DeGeneres, hinting at a possible romance with or at least a crush on xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel. 'We have amazing babies, but in my head," said the 31-year-old actress. Could The Dimpled One really have said "There's no smoke without a fire" when Ellen asked her if she and Vin were dating (because that's the rumour, apparently)? She could and she did. "We didn't give away too much, did we?" Deepika asked in a mischievous tweet late last night:
 

Dial 911, Deepika said when asked for Vin Diesel's number. "You're delightful," responded Ellen. Watch Deepika Padukone make her American talk show debut on The Ellen Show:
 

Deepika's Ellen episode aired in USA last night. Next up, The Late Late Show With James Corden:
 
 

& this... @latelateshow @j_corden

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on


 

Deepika Padukone also posted a tweet acknowledging the response to xXx 3, which is her Hollywood debut. The film released in India last Saturday and has made Rs 20 crore so far, a less than impressive box office report. However, Deepika is 'beyond thrilled':
 

"If your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough," she quoted Muhammad Ali in another tweet.

xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage is the third film in the xXx series. Vin Diesel reprises the title role after having skipped the second film. Directed by DJ Caruso, xXx 3 also stars Samuel L Jackson, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose and releases around the world today.

After wrapping publicity duty, Deepika Padukone will resume filming Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
 

Highlights

  • Deepika and Vin Diesel are co-stars of xXx 3
  • Dial 911, Deepika said when asked for Vin Diesel's number
  • 'You're delightful,' responded Ellen
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement