Deepika Padukone 'Didn't Give Too Much Away' About Her And Vin Diesel. Or Did She?

we didn't give away too much,did we? https://t.co/B6GLY8Kko7? Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 18, 2017
Dial 911, Deepika said when asked for Vin Diesel's number. "You're delightful," responded Ellen. Watch Deepika Padukone make her American talk show debut on The Ellen Show:
.@DeepikaPadukone made her US talk show debut to possibly tell me if she's dating Vin Diesel. pic.twitter.com/aNTsHKDcxs? Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2017
Deepika's Ellen episode aired in USA last night. Next up, The Late Late Show With James Corden:
Deepika Padukone also posted a tweet acknowledging the response to xXx 3, which is her Hollywood debut. The film released in India last Saturday and has made Rs 20 crore so far, a less than impressive box office report. However, Deepika is 'beyond thrilled':
beyond thrilled & overwhelmed with the amazing response & reactions to #SerenaUnger!#xXx:ReturnOfXanderCage? Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 18, 2017
Thank You for all the LOVE!
"If your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough," she quoted Muhammad Ali in another tweet.
xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage is the third film in the xXx series. Vin Diesel reprises the title role after having skipped the second film. Directed by DJ Caruso, xXx 3 also stars Samuel L Jackson, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose and releases around the world today.
After wrapping publicity duty, Deepika Padukone will resume filming Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.