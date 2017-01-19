Deepika Padukone Takes Lungi Dance International. First, Vin Diesel. Now, James Corden

How did James Corden do? Apart from the fact that he was dwarfed by a seemingly nine-foot-tall Deepika, we think he did very well. 10 on 10.
Video: Watch Deepika Padukone and James Corden do The Lungi Dance
Vin Diesel, who apparently had no idea that The Lungi Dance wasn't a real dance form, also wore the lungi at the premiere of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in Mumbai last Friday. Xander Cage in a lungi:
xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage is Deepika's Hollywood debut. The 31-year-old actress plays a special agent named Serena Unger opposite Vin Diesel, 49, and the rest of the xXx unit. The film released in India last week and is out everywhere else today. Deepika also promoted the film solo on The Ellen Show the night before and made a blushing confession about how she and Vin "have amazing babies" (but only in her head).
Video: Watch Deepika Padukone on The Ellen Show
Homegirl should be returning to the sets of Padmavati after finishing up xXx 3 duties. She will play the title role in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama, opposite actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.