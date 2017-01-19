Advertisement
Deepika Padukone Takes Lungi Dance International. First, Vin Diesel. Now, James Corden

xXx 3 stars Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel went on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night and it was an extremely Bollywood appearance

  | January 19, 2017 17:17 IST (New Delhi)
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone performs on The Lungi Dance With James Corden (Image courtesy: YouTube)

There's no dancing in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage but there's been plenty of it in the promotions of the film. Actress Deepika Padukone's presence in Vin Diesel's new Hollywood outing led to some smooth moves on a red carpet and now on American late night TV. Deepika and Vin went on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night and it was an extremely Bollywood appearance - make that xXxtremely. Show me how to do The Lungi Dance, their host demanded. Deepika was only too glad to. Lungis were improvised out of jackets (James borrowed one) and, watched by a grinning Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone taught James Corden the routine that she and Shah Rukh Khan made such a hit in Chennai Express.

How did James Corden do? Apart from the fact that he was dwarfed by a seemingly nine-foot-tall Deepika, we think he did very well. 10 on 10.

Video: Watch Deepika Padukone and James Corden do The Lungi Dance
 

Vin Diesel, who apparently had no idea that The Lungi Dance wasn't a real dance form, also wore the lungi at the premiere of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in Mumbai last Friday. Xander Cage in a lungi:
 
deepikapadukone

Deepika and Vin during xXx 3 premiere in Mumbai


xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage is Deepika's Hollywood debut. The 31-year-old actress plays a special agent named Serena Unger opposite Vin Diesel, 49, and the rest of the xXx unit. The film released in India last week and is out everywhere else today. Deepika also promoted the film solo on The Ellen Show the night before and made a blushing confession about how she and Vin "have amazing babies" (but only in her head).

Video: Watch Deepika Padukone on The Ellen Show
 


Homegirl should be returning to the sets of Padmavati after finishing up xXx 3 duties. She will play the title role in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama, opposite actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
 

