Deepika Padukone Takes Lungi Dance International. First, Vin Diesel. Now, James Corden

There's no dancing inbut there's been plenty of it in the promotions of the film. Actress Deepika Padukone's presence in Vin Diesel's new Hollywood outing led to some smooth moves on a red carpet and now on American late night TV. Deepika and Vin went onWith James Corden last night and it was an extremely Bollywood appearance - make that xXxtremely. Show me how to do The, their host demanded. Deepika was only too glad to.were improvised out of jackets (James borrowed one) and, watched by a grinning Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone taught James Corden the routine that she and Shah Rukh Khan made such a hit inHow did James Corden do? Apart from the fact that he was dwarfed by a seemingly nine-foot-tall Deepika, we think he did very well. 10 on 10.wasn't a real dance form, also wore the lungi at the premiere ofin Mumbai last Friday. Xander Cage in ais Deepika's Hollywood debut. The 31-year-old actress plays a special agent named Serena Unger opposite Vin Diesel, 49, and the rest of theunit. The film released in India last week and is out everywhere else today. Deepika also promoted the film solo onthe night before and made a blushing confession about how she and Vin "have amazing babies" (but only in her head).Homegirl should be returning to the sets ofafter finishing upduties. She will play the title role in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama, opposite actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.