Dil Hai Hindustani: OK Jaanu's Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur And The Humma Song

Dil Hai Hindustani airs over the weekend on Star Plus, who offered glimpses of the show on social media:
Watch #DilHaiHindustani this Sat-Sun at 8 PM to see @Its_Badshah's full performance with @ShraddhaKapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur! #OKJaanupic.twitter.com/O4qwfdGacu? STAR Plus (@StarPlus) January 10, 2017
Aditya arrives with a guitar on the show and delivers a blockbuster Humma Humma performance with the rapper in tow. Shraddha, who looks cute as a button in a scarlet short dress, cheers on.
Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's OK Jaanu released on Friday and has received shout outs from their Bollywood friends and colleagues on Twitter. "Loved watching these two again," tweeted Sooraj Pancholi. The adorable chemistry of Shraddha and Aditya will make you fall in love," said Kriti Sanon.
After the Shraddha-Aditya special episode, Dil Hai Hindustani will have a superstar guest - Shah Rukh Khan is expected to promote his new film Raees on the show. News agency IANS reports that SRK's episode has already been recorded and will air on television on the next weekend. Shah Rukh Khan's Raees releases on January 25.
Dil Hai Hindustani is a musical talent show that features singers from around the world.