Dil Hai Hindustani: OK Jaanu's Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Perform Humma

Watch #DilHaiHindustani this Sat-Sun at 8 PM to see @Its_Badshah's full performance with @ShraddhaKapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur! #OKJaanupic.twitter.com/O4qwfdGacu? STAR Plus (@StarPlus) January 10, 2017
The Humma Song was released a month or so ago and received mixed reviews. The chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur (who also appeared in Aashiqui 2 together) was given a standing ovation, the recrafted song itself less so.
Watch the video of The Humma Song from OK Jaanu:
OK Jaanu is a remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil hit of last year, OK Kanmani. Directed by Shaad Ali, OK Jaanu has been made by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and deals with a young couple living together until they can decide what do with their respective careers. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah and danseuse Leela Samson. Gulzar has writing credits and A R Rahman provides the music.
After the OK Jaanu special episode, Dil Hai Hindustani will have a superstar guest - Shah Rukh Khan is expected to promote his new film Raees on the show. News agency IANS reports that SRK's episode is being recorded today and will air on the weekend after Raees releases on January 25.
Dil Hai Hindustani is a musical talent show that features singers from around the world.