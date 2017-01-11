Dil Hai Hindustani: Shah Rukh Khan Will Promote Raees On New Talent Show

Shah Rukh Khan will also be promoting Raees on reality show Bigg Boss 10, hosted by actor Salman Khan. The two Khans featured in a teaser of the episode:
January 8, 2017
Raees, which has been delayed to the start of 2017 from last year, stars Shah Rukh Khan, 51, as the titular Raees Alam, a boot-legger and criminal figure operating in Gujarat. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan co-star in the Rahul Dholakia-directed film. The trailer of Raees was released at the end of 2016 and went instantly and insanely viral. SRK's kohl-eyed look has received particular praise. Actress Sunny Leone appears in a special song sequence, a remix of the Zeenat Aman hit Laila O Laila.
Dil Hai Hindustani, which is generating major interest, is a talent show that features singers from around the world. This weekend's episode will have OK Jaanu co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor perform The Humma Song with Badshah.
(With inputs from IANS)