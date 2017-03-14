Dimpy Ganguly's Holi Post With Daughter Is Cuteness Overload

Advertisement
Dimpy Ganguly wrote in the caption, "Bura na mano holi hai! Happy holi everyone"

  | March 14, 2017 10:59 IST (New Delhi)
Dimpy and Rohit welcomed their baby daughter in June 2016 (courtesy: dimpy_g)

Actress Dimpy Ganguly celebrated Holi with her businessman husband Rohit Roy for the second time after her wedding in 2015 but there was a new addition to the festivities this year. Dimpy and Rohit welcomed their baby daughter in June 2016 and the almost-one-year-old brightened up the duo's Holi celebrations this year. Dimpy, who shares pictures of her family and daughter generously on Instagram, posted a message on Holi (the one we are familiar with), along with an adorable picture of her daughter. The actress' daughter, Reanna, can be seen sporting streaks of red colour on her cheeks with an expression you cannot afford to miss. "Bura na mano holi hai! Happy holi everyone," Dimpy captioned the photo on Instagram.
 
 

Bura na mano holi hai!!!!! Happy holi everyone!!

A post shared by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on



On the day of Holi, Dimply also shared colourful pictures of herself, Rohit and her sister Koel Ganguly. Dressed in white and splashed with colours, Dimpy sure had a lot of fun on Holi.
 
 

Happy holi everyone!!!

A post shared by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on



Reanna often features in Dimpy's Instagram posts, mostly accompanied by adorable captions. We have curated some for you:
 
 

When daddy teaches you how to say "no" to naughty boys @acidxxx

A post shared by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on


 
 

When mummy and baby go matching-matching #throwback

A post shared by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on


Dimpy introduced Reanna formally to everyone with a small ceremony in February this year. She shared wonderful pictures as Reanna made her 'debut in the society' with family and friends in tow.
 
 

Forever

A post shared by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on


 
 

It's a beautiful world my love...you just need the eyes to see it..

A post shared by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on



In December last year, Dimpy said she received "the best Christmas present" ever when she shared this:
 


Dimpy Ganguly and Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy married in an intimate ceremony in November 2015. Dimpy Ganguly was earlier married to Rahul Mahajan, the son of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan. Dimpy confirmed her divorce with Rahul with a Facebook post in 2015.

Dimpy has been part of TV show Kahani Chandrakanta Ki and has participated in reality shows like Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss.
 

