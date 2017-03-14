Dimpy Ganguly's Holi Post With Daughter Is Cuteness Overload

On the day of Holi, Dimply also shared colourful pictures of herself, Rohit and her sister Koel Ganguly. Dressed in white and splashed with colours, Dimpy sure had a lot of fun on Holi.
Reanna often features in Dimpy's Instagram posts, mostly accompanied by adorable captions. We have curated some for you:
Dimpy introduced Reanna formally to everyone with a small ceremony in February this year. She shared wonderful pictures as Reanna made her 'debut in the society' with family and friends in tow.
In December last year, Dimpy said she received "the best Christmas present" ever when she shared this:
Dimpy Ganguly and Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy married in an intimate ceremony in November 2015. Dimpy Ganguly was earlier married to Rahul Mahajan, the son of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan. Dimpy confirmed her divorce with Rahul with a Facebook post in 2015.
Dimpy has been part of TV show Kahani Chandrakanta Ki and has participated in reality shows like Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss.