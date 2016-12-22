Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's 'Evening In Paris'

Here's what Vivek had to say about their Paris holiday:
Vivek Instagrammed a picture from Paris on Thursday.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya married on July 8 in Bhopal. The wedding was followed by a reception in Vivek's hometown Chandigarh. The couple first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which Divyanka is the lead actress.
However, Divyanka seems to be missing her onscreen children from the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and they are clearly missing her as well. She posted this video of Ruhi and Adi from the sets.
Divyanka Tripathi, who started her career with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, is one of TV's top stars. She is also known for her roles on the shows Intezaar and Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. Vivek Dahiya currently stars in Ekta Kapoor's Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, opposite Mona Singh.