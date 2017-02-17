Divyanka Tripathi Photos: 50 Best Photos Of Top TV Star Divyanka Tripathi

She also featured in a few episodes of shows like Adaalat, Teri Meri Love Stories and Savdhaan India. Divyanka Tripathi's next breakthrough role came in 2013 when television czarina Ekta Kapoor cast her in Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Ishita Iyer, who marries a bitter businessman named Raman Bhalla (played by Karan Patel) to take care of his daughter Ruhi, about whom Ishita becomes protective. The television soap is one of the top viewed shows today, after three years and several plot twists.
Divyanka Tripathi was born on December 14 in Bhopal from where she completed her schooling and then higher education. She completed a course in mountaineering from Uttarkashi and she has a gold medal in riflery. Divyanka Tripathi married her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya in an elaborate ceremony in July 2016. It was a three-day wedding extravaganza which started in Divyanka's hometown Bhopal and ended in Vivek's hometown Chandigarh.
Here are 50 best pics of Divyanka Tripathi:
Divyanka Tripathi's role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has fetched her several prizes at the Star Parivaar, Indian telly and other awards.