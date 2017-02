Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya's Post-Valentine's Day Holiday In Goa. See Pics

Good morning amigos. Greetings from Goa! A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

When the sunset was so alluring but the Mrs. decides to capture me instead A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:41pm PST

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

Serious goals @divyankatripathidahiya @officialvivekdahiya A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyanka_fc) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:07am PST

#Honeymoon #Boat #Breeze... A perfect recipe for #TitanicPose! How could we not do it! A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jan 3, 2017 at 3:42am PST

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:16pm PST

Isn't #AliceInWonderland too old? My latest favourite - #Div in #WinterWonderland! #LivingAFairytale. #PictureCredit - Hubby @officialvivekdahiya A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:26pm PST

Star couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have flown down to Goa for post-Valentine's Day celebrations. Vivek shared some pictures on Instagram and captioned one of them as: "Greetings from Goa!" This was Divyanka and Vivek's first Valentine's Day as Mr and Mrs. The couple got married in July 2016 in a lavish ceremony in Bhopal, Divyanka's hometown. A doting husband Vivek earlier told Hindustan Times that he wanted the V-Day celebrations to be more special as it is their first after marriage. He said, "Last year on Valentine's, we were in Sri Lanka. This time, I needed to up my game. We were just engaged last year, but now that we're married, I wanted to make it more special. There is no better place than Goa for a two-day getaway. I'm looking forward to spending some quality time with Divyanka."Check out these pictures of Mr and Mrs Dahiya:Divyanka, who was oblivious of Vivek's plans told Hindustan Times , "He has a way of giving these surprises. I don't know what's in store, but I'm absolutely looking forward to it." Divyanka and Vivek both 32, went to Europe for their honeymoon in December-January. Right after marriage, the couple went for a brief trip to Udaipur as their work schedule didn't allow them for a long trip.Here are some pictures of Divyanka and Vivek from their honeymoon diaries:Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are television's top-rated stars. They married on July 8 in Bhopal . The wedding was followed by a reception in Vivek's hometown Chandigarh. The couple first met on the sets of, in which Divyanka is the lead actress. Vivek currently plays the lead in Ekta Kapoor's