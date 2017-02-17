Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya's Post-Valentine's Day Holiday In Goa. See Pics
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently holidaying Goa. The trip was planned at the behest of Vivek. He reportedly said, "Now that we're married, I wanted to make Valentine's Day more special. There is no better place than Goa for a two-day getaway"
Star couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have flown down to Goa for post-Valentine's Day celebrations. Vivek shared some pictures on Instagram and captioned one of them as: "Greetings from Goa!" This was Divyanka and Vivek's first Valentine's Day as Mr and Mrs. The couple got married in July 2016 in a lavish ceremony in Bhopal, Divyanka's hometown. A doting husband Vivek earlier told Hindustan Times that he wanted the V-Day celebrations to be more special as it is their first after marriage. He said, "Last year on Valentine's, we were in Sri Lanka. This time, I needed to up my game. We were just engaged last year, but now that we're married, I wanted to make it more special. There is no better place than Goa for a two-day getaway. I'm looking forward to spending some quality time with Divyanka."
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are television's top-rated stars. They married on July 8 in Bhopal. The wedding was followed by a reception in Vivek's hometown Chandigarh. The couple first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which Divyanka is the lead actress. Vivek currently plays the lead in Ekta Kapoor's Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se.
