Emmys 2017: Nominations Will Be Announced In July, Stephen Colbert To Host

The entry process for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards starts on March 20, with a deadline of May 1

  | March 15, 2017 17:29 IST (New Delhi)
Emmy Awards

Stephen Colbert hosts the talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Courtesy: colbertlateshow)

The Television Academy has announced key dates for the upcoming 69th Primetime Emmy Awards entry process and award ceremonies. The entry process for the annual awards starts on March 20, with a deadline of May 1, reports variety.com. The two-week window for online voting for nominations begins from June 12 and ends on June 26. Nominations will then be announced on July 13. The final round for online voting will then follow in August, with the two-week voting period running from August 14-28. Variety.com report suggests that the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held over two nights, on September 9 and 10. The Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out on September 17.

Stephen Colbert has been announced as the host. He hosts the talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He has won nine Primetime Emmy Awards so far.

Last year's Emmys, which honour the best in US television, were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted 89th Academy Awards this year.

Here's the full schedule of the Emmy Awards 2017:

March 20: Online entry process begins at Emmys.com

May 1: Deadline for all entries

May 15: Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy credentialing begins for press covering these events

June 12: Nomination-round online voting begins

June 26: Nomination-round online voting ends

July 13: Nominations announcements at Television Academy

August 14: Final-round online voting begins

August 28: Final-round online voting ends

September 9 and 10: Creative Arts Awards and Ball

September 17: 69th Primetime Emmy Awards and Governors Ball

The Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

