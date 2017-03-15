Emmys 2017: Nominations Will Be Announced In July, Stephen Colbert To Host

Stephen Colbert has been announced as the host. He hosts the talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He has won nine Primetime Emmy Awards so far.
Last year's Emmys, which honour the best in US television, were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted 89th Academy Awards this year.
Here's the full schedule of the Emmy Awards 2017:
March 20: Online entry process begins at Emmys.com
May 1: Deadline for all entries
May 15: Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy credentialing begins for press covering these events
June 12: Nomination-round online voting begins
June 26: Nomination-round online voting ends
July 13: Nominations announcements at Television Academy
August 14: Final-round online voting begins
August 28: Final-round online voting ends
September 9 and 10: Creative Arts Awards and Ball
September 17: 69th Primetime Emmy Awards and Governors Ball
The Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.