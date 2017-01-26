Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Mandana Karimi Is Now Married

Here's what Mandana tweeted:
Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana 'gupta'? mandana karimi (@manizhe) January 25, 2017
Mandana was recently invited by Bigg Boss as one of the guests for 'BB Mela task' in the ongoing season of the show. The episode aired on January 25. Mandana, who was one of the finalists in the previous season, was extremely critical of contestants Lopamudra Raut and Rohan Mehra for being over critical towards Bani J. She in a way reprimanded Lopamudra, who broke down. She gelled well with other contestants - Bani J, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi.
She debuted in Bollywood in 2015 film Bhaag Johnny and also had guest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's Roy.
Meanwhile, Mandana's journey in Bollywood is relatively smooth. After Bhaag Jhonny, she was seen in Randeep Hooda's Main Aur Charles and Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh's Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.