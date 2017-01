Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Mandana Karimi Is Now Married

Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana 'gupta' ? mandana karimi (@manizhe) January 25, 2017

Formercontestant Mandana Karimi married her long-time boyfriend Gaurav Gupta on January 26. Gaurav is a businessman based out of Mumbai. The couple opted for a court wedding in the presence of their family. Mandana Karimi, who has changed her name to Mandana Gupta, says it was "surreal." The actress tweeted: "Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana 'gupta' (sic)." On Instagram, she also shared a picture with her new husband (above) and captioned it: "Mandana Gupta." The 28-year-old actress featured inseason 9. Mandana and Gaurav got engaged in July last year after dating for almost two years.Here's what Mandana tweeted:Mandana was recently invited by Bigg Boss as one of the guests for 'BB Mela task' in the ongoing season of the show. The episode aired on January 25. Mandana, who was one of the finalists in the previous season, was extremely critical of contestants Lopamudra Raut and Rohan Mehra for being over critical towards Bani J. She in a way reprimanded Lopamudra, who broke down.Mandana was recently invited by Bigg Boss as one of the guests for 'BB Mela task' in the ongoing season of the show. The episode aired on January 25. Mandana, who was one of the finalists in the previous season, was extremely critical of contestants Lopamudra Raut and Rohan Mehra for being over critical towards Bani J. She in a way reprimanded Lopamudra, who broke down. She gelled well with other contestants - Bani J, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi.She debuted in Bollywood in 2015 filmand also had guest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor'sMeanwhile, Mandana's journey in Bollywood is relatively smooth. After, she was seen in Randeep Hooda'sand Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh's