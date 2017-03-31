Game Of Thrones 7: Daenerys Targaryen vs Jon Snow vs Cersei. Teaser Gives Winter Chills In Summer

Watch the teaser of Game Of Thrones 7:
At the end of the last season, Jon snow killed Ramsay Bolton and reclaimed Winterfell after which he was crowned king of the north with several other regions giving their allegiance. Daenerys is seen heading towards the Iron Throne with her massive army, three dragons and Tyrion Lannister as the king's (read queen) hand.
Other major characters like Sansa Stark (who reunited with Jon Snow in season 6) and Arya Star (who was heading to the King's Landing were not shown in the first teaser, reiterating that this season is all about the major contenders to the conflicted Iron Throne. Meanwhile, Bran Stark knows a secret about Jon Snow's parentage which may change the game forever. Jon Snow is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen, Daenerys deceased brother and Ned Stark's sister Lyanna.
Game Of Throne 7premieres on July 7.