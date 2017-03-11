Game Of Thrones 7: Kit Harington Explains Why There Are Less Episodes

"There are less episodes this year, so they spent more money on those episodes. So, the whole scale of it is up," Kit Harrington told Entertainment Tonight. The previous season had 10 episodes and the new season will wrap after seven episodes.
In season six finale, Jon Snow has reunited with his half-sister Sansa and was crowned King of the North. He and Sansa decide to journey to King's Landing, to avenge every member of their family, who was tormented by the Lannister. Meanwhile, Cersei Lannister took over the Iron Throne after her son Tommen committed suicide. Arya Stark too is headed to the Kings Landing to strike off names from her list. Daenerys Targaryen along with the three dragons, the mighty army of the unsullied and Tyrion Lannnister starts her journey to reclaim the Iron Throne for the Targaryens.