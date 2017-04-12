Advertisement
Game Of Thrones 7: Mark Gatiss, Who Plays Tycho Nestoris, Drops A Hint

Mark Gatiss, who plays a banker of the Iron Bank of free city of Braavos, said that his character may be in danger. Will Braavos be drawn into the battle?

  | April 12, 2017 10:35 IST (New Delhi)
Game Of Thrones

Mark Gatiss in a still from Game Of Thrones

Actor Mark Gatiss, who plays the role of Iron Banker Tycho Nestoris in popular television series Game Of Thrones, said that he negotiated with the makers to keep his character alive, reports Express.co.uk. The actor said: "I made a pitch to be the last one alive because if anyone survives, it's the banker, isn't it? They smiled at me and then plotted my doom." If we were to believe Mr Gatiss and assume that Tycho Nestoris is in danger in this season then then it is clear that the Free City of Braavos will be drawn into the battle for the Iron Throne between Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister and Jon Snow.

Talking about the plot of the upcoming season, Mark Gatiss told Express.co.uk: "I honestly don't know the ins and outs. People ask me this, that and the other, I haven't got a clue. I've done four episodes now and there's two more they think. It's a huge saga and I don't know and I rather like that. But I've had a lovely time."

Game Of Thrones 6 ended last year with Cersei Lannister ascending the Iron Throne after her son Tommen commits suicide. Daenerys Targaryen - with her gigantic army of the unsullied, three dragons and Cersei's brother Tyrion Lannister as Queen's hand - is headed towards King's Landing to take over from the Baratheons, who dethroned her father King Aerys II Targaryen in the first place. Jon Snow was unanimously voted King of The North as the northerners form an alliance after the Battle Of The Bastards in which Jon Snow defeats Ramsay Bolton and reclaims Winterfell.

Game Of Thrones season 7 will premiere on July 7, this year.

 

