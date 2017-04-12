Game Of Thrones 7: Mark Gatiss, Who Plays Tycho Nestoris, Drops A Hint

Talking about the plot of the upcoming season, Mark Gatiss told Express.co.uk: "I honestly don't know the ins and outs. People ask me this, that and the other, I haven't got a clue. I've done four episodes now and there's two more they think. It's a huge saga and I don't know and I rather like that. But I've had a lovely time."
Game Of Thrones 6 ended last year with Cersei Lannister ascending the Iron Throne after her son Tommen commits suicide. Daenerys Targaryen - with her gigantic army of the unsullied, three dragons and Cersei's brother Tyrion Lannister as Queen's hand - is headed towards King's Landing to take over from the Baratheons, who dethroned her father King Aerys II Targaryen in the first place. Jon Snow was unanimously voted King of The North as the northerners form an alliance after the Battle Of The Bastards in which Jon Snow defeats Ramsay Bolton and reclaims Winterfell.
Game Of Thrones season 7 will premiere on July 7, this year.