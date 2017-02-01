Game Of Thrones' Arya Stark On Show's Leaks: "It's Childish And Annoying"

"It really, really upsets me, because, there's only a certain group of people who would look at that anyway, compared to the audience that watches the show. It hurts. It's just like, oh we wanted to tell this story, and yeah, lots of people don't want to read it, and don't want to look at it. But then it's even more annoying when you know (the leaks) might be from someone on the inside, and it's just like.
You're trying to make something really cool, that is really cool, and people really like, and it's like 'Stop ruining it'. It's such a childish, annoying thing to do. And yeah, it's sad. It really annoys me," said Maisie Williams, 19.
Game Of Throne season 6 ended in June 2016 on a slightly positive note of the Stark kids. By the end of season 6, Sansa Stark and Jon Snow (now Stark) took control of Winterfell and Jon Snow was unanimously named the King of North. Arya strikes off Walder Frey's name from her bucket list and starts her journey towards Kings Landing.
Game Of Thrones season 7 will start in 2017.