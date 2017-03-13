Game Of Thrones Season 7: Ed Sheeran To Guest Star On The Show

A private channel's spokesperson also confirmed that the 26-year-old singer will be "guest-starring." Variety.com quoted the spokesperson, who said, "He has a role. No more details."
After the showrunners talked about Ed Sheeran, Sophie Turner said: "I'm still waiting on Bieber," referring to Justin Bieber, to which D.B.Weiss replied: "You're waiting on Biebs? Season 9," reported variety.com
Meanwhile, news agency AFP reported that Ed Sheeran smashed a host of British pop records on Friday, taking the top five places in the singles charts and all 16 songs from his new album in the top 20. Divide is the fastest-selling album by a male artist ever in Britain. He has set the record for the most top 10 singles from one album, having notched up 10 so far.
The Thinking Out Loud singer reportedly said that he is "very, very happy" about it.
Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You is the number one single for the ninth straight week.
(With AFP inputs)