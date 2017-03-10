Game Of Thrones Season 7: The Great War Starts From...

What the fans may not like about the teaser is that the visuals offered no glimpse of the upcoming season and the fact that the seventh season (also reportedly the last season) will go on air in 2017. After a fancy live session with fans, the makers revealed that the Game Of Thrones season seven with air from July 16, 2017.
Watch the teaser of Game Of Thrones 7 here:
The filming for the seventh season of Game of Thrones is currently underway. Fan clubs have circulated pictures from various shooting locales which confirmed a few theories, character appearances and much more. Talking about the leaks regarding Game Of Thrones plot, actress Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, a central character in the show, told Express.co.uk: "It really, really upsets me, because, there's only a certain group of people who would look at that anyway, compared to the audience that watches the show. It hurts. It's just like, oh we wanted to tell this story, and yeah, lots of people don't want to read it, and don't want to look at it. But then it's even more annoying when you know (the leaks) might be from someone on the inside, and it's just like."