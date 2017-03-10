Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Game Of Thrones Season 7: The Great War Starts From...

Game Of Thrones makers shared a teaser of the upcoming Season 7 and it's air date

  | March 10, 2017 10:30 IST (New Delhi)
Game Of Thrones

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones 6

Game Of Thrones fans were in for a surprise on Thursday evening when the makers of the hit show released the first teaser of upcoming season 7. The teaser was an amalgamation of dialogues of characters - both deceased and living - like Ned Stark, Joffrey Baratheon, Daenerys Targaryen, Balon Greyjoy, Roose Bolton and Jon Snow which prophesize that the end to the 'Game of Thrones' is near. The last season ended on a high note with everyone - Daenerys along with Tyrion Lannister, her dragons and her massive army, Sansa Stark and Jon Snow, and Arya Stark - heading to the King's Landing while Cersei Lannister being crowned as the 'Protector of the seven kingdoms,' after her son Tommen commits suicide.

What the fans may not like about the teaser is that the visuals offered no glimpse of the upcoming season and the fact that the seventh season (also reportedly the last season) will go on air in 2017. After a fancy live session with fans, the makers revealed that the Game Of Thrones season seven with air from July 16, 2017.

Watch the teaser of Game Of Thrones 7 here:
 
 
 

The filming for the seventh season of Game of Thrones is currently underway. Fan clubs have circulated pictures from various shooting locales which confirmed a few theories, character appearances and much more. Talking about the leaks regarding Game Of Thrones plot, actress Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, a central character in the show, told Express.co.uk: "It really, really upsets me, because, there's only a certain group of people who would look at that anyway, compared to the audience that watches the show. It hurts. It's just like, oh we wanted to tell this story, and yeah, lots of people don't want to read it, and don't want to look at it. But then it's even more annoying when you know (the leaks) might be from someone on the inside, and it's just like."
 

Highlights

  • The teaser has dialogues from characters, hinting that the end is near
  • In season 6, all the main characters were heading to King's Landing
  • The seventh season begins from July 2017
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement