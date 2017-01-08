Golden Globe Awards 2017: Priyanka Chopra Is Having Trouble In Selecting Her Outfit

Here's what Priyanka shared:
This will be Priyanka Chopra's debut appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. She will present alongside Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Mandy Moore and Zoes Aaldana and Brie Larson.
The 74th edition of the Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and will be held on Sunday in The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Meryl Streep, an eight-time Golden Globe winner, will be honoured at the show this year with the Cecil B DeMille Award.
Priyanka, who was ranked #8 on the Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid TV actresses of 2016, has been nominated for her second People's Choice Award for Quantico. Priyanka Chopra received her Padma Shri some months ago and has also ranked on the Forbes' list of the world's highest paid TV actresses this year. She has scored a place ahead of actors like Jennifer Aniston and Leonardo DiCaprio on an iMDB list of the most popular celebrities of 2016.
The actress is now busy filming the second season of her television series Quantico, on which she plays the lead. She plays the role of FBI-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish in Quantico and is the first Indian actor to headline an American network series. She is also making her Hollywood debut with upcoming action-comedy film Baywatch, opposite Dwayne Johnson, scheduled to release on May 26.
Priyanka's last Bollywood project was Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal. While in India for New Year, she said: "I will be doing two Bollywood films next year. I have come to India to decide on those films. By the end of January, I will finalise which those films will be."