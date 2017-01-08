Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Priyanka Chopra Is Having Trouble In Selecting Her Outfit

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Priyanka Chopra, who will make her debut appearance at the event, will present alongside Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman, Chris Pine, Matt Damon

  | January 08, 2017 18:35 IST (New Delhi)
Golden Globe Awards 2017

Priyanka Chopra is prepping for yet another red carpet appearance (Image courtesy: AFP)

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, whom we've all but lost to Hollywood, is prepping for yet another red carpet appearance at an international event. After she made headlines for her red carpet debut at the Oscars in March this year and then at the Emmy Awards, where she shared the stage with Hollywood heartthrob Tom Hiddleston, now, Priyanka is all set to present at the Golden Globe Awards 2017. The Quantico star shared a short clip on social media, giving a hint about her designer wardrobe for the big night. She captioned the video as: "Sometimes too many options aren't a good thing... #GoldenGlobes #GirlProblems suggestions?" This will be her debut appearance at the Golden Globe Awards.

Here's what Priyanka shared:
 
 

Sometimes too many options aren't a good thing... #GoldenGlobes #GirlProblems suggestions?

A video posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



This will be Priyanka Chopra's debut appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. She will present alongside Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Mandy Moore and Zoes Aaldana and Brie Larson.

The 74th edition of the Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and will be held on Sunday in The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Meryl Streep, an eight-time Golden Globe winner, will be honoured at the show this year with the Cecil B DeMille Award.

Priyanka, who was ranked #8 on the Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid TV actresses of 2016, has been nominated for her second People's Choice Award for Quantico. Priyanka Chopra received her Padma Shri some months ago and has also ranked on the Forbes' list of the world's highest paid TV actresses this year. She has scored a place ahead of actors like Jennifer Aniston and Leonardo DiCaprio on an iMDB list of the most popular celebrities of 2016.

The actress is now busy filming the second season of her television series Quantico, on which she plays the lead. She plays the role of FBI-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish in Quantico and is the first Indian actor to headline an American network series. She is also making her Hollywood debut with upcoming action-comedy film Baywatch, opposite Dwayne Johnson, scheduled to release on May 26.

Priyanka's last Bollywood project was Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal. While in India for New Year, she said: "I will be doing two Bollywood films next year. I have come to India to decide on those films. By the end of January, I will finalise which those films will be."
 

Highlights

  • This will be Priyanka Chopra's debut appearance at the Golden Globes
  • She presented the Oscars in March this year
  • Priyanka is making her Hollywood debut with Baywatch
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement