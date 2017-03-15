Good News. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Is Coming Back

Work in progress #sarabhai series to kick off by month end . Will be on hotstar pic.twitter.com/98RkfoczyK? JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) March 15, 2017
Sarabhai family at satish ji 's place.... Some good news for fans on its way — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) June 29, 2016
Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about the show, actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia said: "After the show wrapped up, all of us, including the actors, got busy with other commitments. However, at every public event and even at private functions in the last 10 years, I was always asked when Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was returning. It was public demand which finally compelled us to set aside everything else and concentrate on developing a quality script which lives up to the audience's expectations. Shooting will continue all through April. We are targeting a May release."
The show will be taking a seven-year leap and some new characters will be introduced, reports Mumbai Mirror. Jamnadas Majethai also said that two readings and look test of the cast took place last month. He added: "Alim Hakim tried a new hairstyle with Rajesh last month. We'll be meeting for readings again closer to the shoot."
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is a show featuring a quintessential upper-class family in Mumbai. The show, which was telecasted from November 1, 2004 to April 16, 2006, enjoyed one of the best TRPs for an Indian comedy show.
Writer Aatish Kapadia will be co-directing the Sarabhai series with Deven Bhojani, reports Mumbai Mirror.
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai made us laugh our hearts out with Maya Sarabhai's snobbish behavior and endless taunts to her 'middle class' daughter-in-law to 'momma's boy' Roshesh and his hilarious poems. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is one sitcom every nineties kid is eagerly waiting for.