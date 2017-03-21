Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Are Trending For Their Marriage Pics

Television celebrity couple Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee
were one of the top trends all of Tuesday evening, courtesy their wedding pictures shared by the actor on his Instagram account. Few weeks ago, the couple were in news for adopting two girls from Bihar. Gurmeet and Debina first met on the sets of their 2008 television series Ramayan
in which he played the role of Lord Ram and Debina co-starred as Sita. After few years of courtship, Gurmeet and Debina married in a private ceremony in 2011. However, way before 2011, the couple had got married in 2006 in a 'secret wedding,' reports SpotboyE
. Gurmeet, 33, shared a picture collage on Instagram
and captioned it as: "Throwback to this crazy time when Debina and I ran away and got married Sathiya style. (sic)"
Here's what he posted:
Meanwhile, the couple is all set to adopt two girls- Pooja and her first cousin Lata from Jarampur, which is Gurmeet's hometown, reported Pune Mirror
. Pooja, 6, and Lata (age unknown) lived near the actor's home and his mother liked the two girls. "After hearing about their plight from my mother I discussed them with my wife. Debina agreed with me that it was time to give the kids a home, a deserving education and my last name," Gurmeet told Pune Mirror
.
Gurmeet has also appeared in shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi
and Punar Vivah
while Debina currently plays antagonist in Santoshi Maa
. Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut in Khamoshiyan
and later starred in Wajah Tum Ho
. The couple together featured in Pati Patni aur Who
and Nach Baliye 6
.