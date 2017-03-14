Harbhajan Singh Is Still A Part Of Roadies Rising

During the auditions, Rannvijay Singha, Neha, Karan Kundra and Prince Narula challenged a contestant to face his 'biggest fear' and made him sit on a chair that passes electric current. Neha further poured water on his feet. Seeing all this, Harbhajan lost his cool and told the team leaders not to do it as the contestant could die. However, Neha refused to stop and told Harbhajan that he can introduce twists but cannot tell them what to do. Harbhajan retaliated and said that he's not going to be a part of all this and thus, he walked out.
Roadies is a youth-based adventurous reality show and is one of the most popular shows since a decade. This year's franchise is called Roadies Rising and is judged by Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Roadies X2 winner Prince Narula and the new addition to the show is VJ Nikhil Chinapa, who has replaced Karan Kundra.
Of his exit, Karan Kundra had said that he is moving out due to work commitments. However, indianexpress.com reports that the actor had to leave because he slapped a contestant on the show.