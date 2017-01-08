Koffee With Karan 5: Jacqueline Fernandez And Sidharth Malhotra Stun Karan Johar With Their Interesting Revelations

Are You Dating Alia Bhatt?
Karan asked Sidharth to open about his and Alia's relationship as rumours are abuzz about the duo dating each other. Siddharth, very diplomatically said, "Well, we have worked in many films together."
Jacqueline What Were You Doing At Siddharth's House?
Talking about the pictures that circulated while Jacqueline visited Sidharth's residence, Karan enquired, quite literally, about what was she doing there. To which, both of them said, "We were reading film's scripts."
Karan: Then where were the directors?
Does Alia Get Jealous Of Jacqueline?
Sidharth said, "Why will she be jealous. Come on, Karan."
Karan The Matchmaker
Karan played a matchmaker and said, "Since both of you are single why don't you guys date each other?
Sidharth 'Warms' Jacqueline
Just to tease Karan, Sidhart shifted near Jacqueline and held her tightly. Sarcastically commenting about their relationship, Karan said, "Ek ladka or ek ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte."
Koffee Shots With Karan
Koffee shots with Karan was his idea of revealing Jacqueline and Sidharth's secrets. He asked question like have they ever fantasised about their co-stars, or made out on a flight, had a shower with someone or had phone sex. Lastly, Karan asked, "Have you ever kissed each other?" and Sidharth said, "Yes, in films. We are professionals."
Cheers!
A Hindi Movie dialogue Jacqueline Can Never Say
Bhagwan ke liye mujhe chhor do
When Jacqueline And Sidharth Proposed To Each Other In The Most 'Sexy Way'
Jacqueline: "I will give you babies"
Sidharth: "Beat my booty with your chittiyan kalaiyan
The episode was full of laughter dose and Jacqueline and Sidharth were just fabulous. The actors are all set to co-star in Reload.
The next episode will feature two fashionistas of Bollywood- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor. The episode will be aired on January 15.