Indian Idol 9: L V Revanth From Hyderabad Wins, Sachin Tendulkar Attends Finale

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also attended the finale along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. He has collaborated with singer Sonu Nigam, also the judge of Indian Idol 9 for his debut track Cricket Waali Beat. The song was unveiled last night.
Getting ready for the World Premiere of Sachin's Cricketwaali beat ft. Sonu Nigam on Indian idol
Comedian Sunil Grover also appeared as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on the show. Mr Grover, who was a part of Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show has quit the show after an alleged fall out with Mr Sharma. Sugandha Mishra, Sunil Grover's castmate from The Kapil Sharma Show, also joined him on stage.
Finale of @indianidolS9 n @WhoSunilGrover is killing it!! Hav laughed enough for the whole year!? Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 2, 2017
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam and music composer Annu Malik, who kick-started the Indian Idol journey as judges in the first two editions, returned on the panel for the ninth season. The show was hosted by Karan Wahi and Paritosh Tripathi.
