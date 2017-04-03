Advertisement
Indian Idol 9: L V Revanth From Hyderabad Wins, Sachin Tendulkar Attends Finale

Indian Idol 9: L V Revanth was given the trophy along with a contract with Universal Music and Rs 25 lakh. He has sung Manohari in Baahubali: The Beginning

  | April 03, 2017 09:08 IST (New Delhi)
L V Revanth

Indian Idol 9: L V Revanth poses with Sachin Tendulkar (Courtesy: indianidol2017videosofficial )

Highlights

  • Sachin Tendulkar unveiled his debut song
  • Sunil Grover also appeared as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi
  • Khuda Baksh was declared the first runner-up
Hyderabad-based L V Revanth was announced as the winner of singing reality show Indian Idol Season 9 on Sunday. Revanth, who has sung the popular song Manohari in Baahubali: The Beginning, was given the Indian Idol trophy along with a contract with Universal Music and Rs 25 lakh. "Right now I am on cloud nine. I am very happy for winning the show. I would say that my life has just began right now. It's not easy to win that title being a south Indian singer. I saw this show as a big opportunity. The four-month journey in this show has completely changed my life," Revanth told news agency IANS. Khuda Baksh, who hails from Punjab, was declared the first runner-up while Hyderabad-based PVNS Rohit was declared the second runner-up.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also attended the finale along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. He has collaborated with singer Sonu Nigam, also the judge of Indian Idol 9 for his debut track Cricket Waali Beat. The song was unveiled last night.
 

Comedian Sunil Grover also appeared as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on the show. Mr Grover, who was a part of Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show has quit the show after an alleged fall out with Mr Sharma. Sugandha Mishra, Sunil Grover's castmate from The Kapil Sharma Show, also joined him on stage.
 

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam and music composer Annu Malik, who kick-started the Indian Idol journey as judges in the first two editions, returned on the panel for the ninth season. The show was hosted by Karan Wahi and Paritosh Tripathi.

(With IANS inputs)

 

