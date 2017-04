Indian Idol 9: L V Revanth From Hyderabad Wins, Sachin Tendulkar Attends Finale

Getting ready for the World Premiere of Sachin's Cricketwaali beat ft. Sonu Nigam on Indian idol #100MB@sonunigam @ pic.twitter.com/kvx31hE90U ? sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2017

Finale of @indianidolS9 n @WhoSunilGrover is killing it!! Hav laughed enough for the whole year! ? Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 2, 2017

Hyderabad-based L V Revanth was announced as the winner of singing reality showon Sunday. Revanth, who has sung the popular songin, was given thetrophy along with a contract with Universal Music and Rs 25 lakh. "Right now I am on cloud nine. I am very happy for winning the show. I would say that my life has just began right now. It's not easy to win that title being a south Indian singer. I saw this show as a big opportunity. The four-month journey in this show has completely changed my life," Revanth told news agency IANS. Khuda Baksh, who hails from Punjab, was declared the first runner-up while Hyderabad-based PVNS Rohit was declared the second runner-up.Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also attended the finale along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. He has collaborated with singer Sonu Nigam, also the judge offor his debut track. The song was unveiled last night.Comedian Sunil Grover also appeared as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on the show. Mr Grover, who was a part of Kapil Sharma'shas quit the show after an alleged fall out with Mr Sharma. Sugandha Mishra, Sunil Grover's castmate from, also joined him on stage.Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam and music composer Annu Malik, who kick-started thejourney as judges in the first two editions, returned on the panel for the ninth season. The show was hosted by Karan Wahi and Paritosh Tripathi.(With IANS inputs)