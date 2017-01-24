Inside Kavita Kaushik And Ronnit Biswas's Haldi Ceremony. See Pics

Kavita posted a picture of herself with Ronnit from her haldi and wrote: "Haath peelay"
Haath peelay pic.twitter.com/ERTZAB4xEN? Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) January 24, 2017
The bride-to-be looked beautiful in a yellow lehenga and a peach dupatta. She accessorised her look with kundan jewellery and a gajra.
Here are some pictures from Kavita and Ronnit's haldi diaries:
Actress Aashka Goradia came in with her American boyfriend Brent Goble. The actress, who is currently seen in Naagin 2 got engaged to Brent last month.
Kavita was in a relationship with television actor Karan Grover earlier. They both participated in celebrity couples dance reality show Nach Baliye 3. However, they parted their ways in 2008. Later, she dated actor Nawab Shah.
Ronnit also shared a picture from their haldi ceremony with a message for his lady love.
Congratulations, Kavita and Ronnit.