Ishqbaaz Actor Nakuul Mehta Announces Gangster Newton, His New Web Series

Nakuul Mehta, who currently portraying the role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in the popular television series Ishqbaaaz , announced his new web series titledon Instagram. The 34-year-old actor posted a video on Instagram along with friend Alekh Sangal. Nakuul Mehta won the best actor award for his web seriesat the recently held Talent Track Awards. The web series was launched on YouTube last year, directed by Ajay Singh. The actor shared his happiness on Instagram by posting a picture, captioned: "Very special feeling to win the inaugural #Talentrackawards (Digital Content) for our Debut Web production #iDontWatchTV in the categories of Best Director: @ajax.singh & Best Actor: moi, last evening at Sahara Star(sic)." The trailer of Nakuul Mehta's upcoming showwill be released this week. The series will be a science meets underworld show.Nakuul Mehta said: "My first series got a lot of positive feedback. It was amongst the top five shows on the list of various publications and websites. That's when I decided to produce another one," reports dnaindia "Gangster Newton is a quirky show, absolutely different from what you see on the web space. It's about a genius who survives and thrives in the underworld purely by the only skill he has - Science," added Nakuul. dnaindia reported that he has roped instar Shashank Arora to play the lead role in his web series. Nakuul said: "I may do a cameo, that's all."Nakuul Mehta is best known for his lead role as Aditya in the television series