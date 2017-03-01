Ishqbaaz Actor Nakuul Mehta Announces Gangster Newton, His New Web Series

Very special feeling to win the inaugural #Talentrackawards (Digital Content) for our Debut Web production #iDontWatchTV in the categories of Best Director: @ajax.singh & Best Actor: moi, last evening at Sahara Star. This has been an absolute collaborative effort of some wonderful talent, all of whom came together at the behest/gun point/cold call of the buoys at Timbuktu. Thank you for giving wings to our dream! And to the cool guys @ArreTweets who backed this crazy ride.
Nakuul Mehta said: "My first series got a lot of positive feedback. It was amongst the top five shows on the list of various publications and websites. That's when I decided to produce another one," reports dnaindia .
"Gangster Newton is a quirky show, absolutely different from what you see on the web space. It's about a genius who survives and thrives in the underworld purely by the only skill he has - Science," added Nakuul.
dnaindia reported that he has roped in Titli star Shashank Arora to play the lead role in his web series Gangster Newton. Nakuul said: "I may do a cameo, that's all."
Nakuul Mehta is best known for his lead role as Aditya in the television series Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.