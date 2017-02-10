Ishqbaaz, February 10, Written Update: Shivaay Attempts To Bring Back Anika's Memory But Fails

Meanwhile, Shivaay appears overtly protective towards Anika and continues to threaten her with a knife. Shivaay found Anika standing by the bedroom window and rushed to the spot thinking Anika was planning to escape the Oberoi residence. Later in the episode, Shivaay asked Anika to stay in their bedroom and only wakes up to find Anika sleeping on the floor. The next morning, Anika greeted Shivaay with a cup of tea, instead of his regular cuppa of coffee. Shivaay, who said that he himself is close to losing his mind, decided to take a serious measure to help Anika get back her memory.
Meanwhile, Svetlana, who is engaged to Omkara, was found pressurising him for the huge sum of money, which he had promised to pay. Omkara's brother Shivaay overheard the conversation and was left stunned.